Bell lifts North Texas over UT-Arlington 64-36

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 11:41 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 19 points as North Texas easily beat Texas-Arlington 64-36 in nonconference play on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry added 12 points for the Mean Green (2-1), while Abou Ousmane scored 11.

Montez Young Jr. scored six points off the bench to lead the Mavericks (1-3). UTA’s subs outscored the starters, who made just 4 of 21 shots in the game, 21-15.

