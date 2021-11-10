CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Beckton Jr. carries American…

Beckton Jr. carries American past Marist 77-73 in OT

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 18 points as American narrowly defeated Marist 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Josh Alexander had 14 points for American. Colin Smalls added 12 points. Elijah Stephens had six assists.

Raheim Sullivan scored a career-high 23 points for the Red Foxes. Jordan Jones added 14 points and three blocks. Ricardo Wright had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up