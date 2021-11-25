THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Beasley carries Montana past UC San Diego 71-61

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 12:10 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Robby Beasley had 19 points and three steals as Montana defeated UC San Diego 71-61 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bannan had 16 points and nine rebounds for Montana (3-2) and also had three of Montana’s eight steals. Cameron Parker added six assists.

Francis Nwaokorie had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Tritons (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak came to an end. Toni Rocak added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

San Diego was forced into 17 turnovers.

