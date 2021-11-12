CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Bean scores 30 to…

Bean scores 30 to lift Utah St. past Richmond 85-74

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Justin Bean had a career-high 30 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah State topped Richmond 85-74 on Friday night.

Brandon Horvath had 18 points for Utah State (1-1). Trevin Dorius added 11 points. Rylan Jones had 10 points.

Grant Golden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders (1-1). Jacob Gilyard added 16 points and six assists. Tyler Burton had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up