CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » BCU faces Air Force…

BCU faces Air Force in Daytona Beach

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethune-Cookman (1-3) vs. Air Force (3-1)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Air Force will meet in a postseason game at Daytona Beach’s Ocean Center. Air Force earned a 72-53 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game, while Bethune-Cookman won 81-75 against Bryant in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman’s Dylan Robertson, Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph have collectively scored 44 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Joe French has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Air Force has an assist on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Air Force has held opposing teams to 56.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up