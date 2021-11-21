BCU faces Air Force in Daytona Beach

Bethune-Cookman (1-3) vs. Air Force (3-1) , Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and…

Bethune-Cookman (1-3) vs. Air Force (3-1)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Air Force will meet in a postseason game at Daytona Beach’s Ocean Center. Air Force earned a 72-53 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game, while Bethune-Cookman won 81-75 against Bryant in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman’s Dylan Robertson, Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph have collectively scored 44 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Joe French has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Air Force has an assist on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Air Force has held opposing teams to 56.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.