BC gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Dartmouth

Dartmouth (0-0) vs. Boston College (0-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Dartmouth Big Green. Dartmouth went 0-0 last year, while Boston College ended up 4-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.2 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.

