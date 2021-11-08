BC gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Dartmouth

Dartmouth (0-0) vs. Boston College (0-0)
Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston College begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Dartmouth Big Green. Dartmouth went 0-0 last year, while Boston College ended up 4-16.
DID YOU KNOW: Boston College went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.2 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.