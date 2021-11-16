BC faces Rhode Island

Boston College (3-0) vs. Rhode Island (2-0) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College (3-0) vs. Rhode Island (2-0)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and Rhode Island both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Rhode Island earned an 83-64 win over Bryant on Friday, while Boston College won 72-64 over Fairfield on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rhode Island’s Ishmael Leggett has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while Makhi Mitchell has put up 12 points and 11.5 rebounds. For the Eagles, DeMarr Langford Jr. has averaged 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Makai Ashton-Langford has put up 13 points and 4.7 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LEGGETT: Leggett has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Rhode Island has held opposing teams to 30.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

