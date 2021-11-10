CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to become permanent? | Latest vaccine numbers
Battle scores 22 to lead Temple past UMES 72-49

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 9:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle had 22 points as Temple routed Maryland Eastern Shore 72-49 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Damian Dunn had 18 points for Temple. Tai Strickland added 10 points. Jake Forrester had three blocks.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points for the Hawks. Dom London added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

