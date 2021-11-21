CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Battle carries Temple over Elon 75-58

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 1:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Khalif Battle had 28 points as Temple defeated Elon 75-58 in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Jeremiah Williams added a career-high 22 points for the Owls, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the game for seventh place. Williams also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Sage Tolbert III had nine rebounds for Temple (2-3).

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (2-4). Torrence Watson added 12 points. Darius Burford had seven rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

