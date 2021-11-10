CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Basile carries Wright St.…

Basile carries Wright St. past Lake Erie 86-53

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds to lift Wright State to an 86-53 win over Lake Erie on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wright State. Tim Finke added 18 points and eight rebounds. Trey Calvin had 11 points.

Kevin Peterson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Storm. Jordan Burton added 12 points. Jackson Burdyshaw had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up