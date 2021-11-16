CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Barry leads Dartmouth past…

Barry leads Dartmouth past Northern Vermont-Lyndon 114-74

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry had 15 points to lead five Dartmouth players in double figures as the Big Green routed Northern Vermont-Lyndon 114-74 on Tuesday night.

Aaryn Rai added 13 points for the Big Green. Cam Krystkowiak chipped in 12, Garrison Wade scored 10 and Izaiah Robinson had 10. Rai also had eight rebounds.

It was the first time this season Dartmouth scored at least 100 points.

Antonio Carlisle had 31 points for the Hornets. Zach Falkenburg added 13 points. Luke Fredsell had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up