Barcello scores 17 to lead BYU over San Diego St. 66-60

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 12:24 AM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello posted 17 points as BYU beat San Diego State 66-60 on Friday night.

Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points for BYU (2-0).

Nathan Mensah had 18 points for the Aztecs (1-1). Trey Pulliam added 12 points.

