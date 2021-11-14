CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Banks lifts Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 75-45

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 4:50 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Darius Banks had 20 points as Chattanooga rolled past UNC Asheville 75-45 on Sunday.

David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points for Chattanooga (2-0). Silvio De Sousa added 11 points and eight rebounds. Grant Ledford had 11 points.

Malachi Smith, whose 21.0 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Mocs, shot 11% (1 of 9).

Trent Stephney had 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-2).

