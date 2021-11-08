CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Austin Peay opens season against UT Southern

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

UT Southern vs. Austin Peay (0-0)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors are set to battle the FireHawks of NAIA school UT Southern. Austin Peay went 14-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 2-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Governors scored 70.3 points per contest across those four contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

