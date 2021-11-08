Austin Peay opens season against UT Southern

UT Southern vs. Austin Peay (0-0) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay…

UT Southern vs. Austin Peay (0-0)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors are set to battle the FireHawks of NAIA school UT Southern. Austin Peay went 14-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 2-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Governors scored 70.3 points per contest across those four contests.

