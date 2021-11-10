CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Austin Peay fends off Tennessee Southern 86-79 in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:04 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver had a career-high 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee Southern 86-79 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Cameron Copeland had 18 points for Austin Peay. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 17 points. Carlos Paez had 12 points.

Adarian Hudson had 20 points and six assists for the FireHawks. Kavion Hancock added 20 points. Brady Brown had 11 points.

