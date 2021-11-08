Auburn welcomes Morehead St. in 2021-22 season opener

Morehead State (0-0) vs. Auburn (0-0) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Morehead State…

Morehead State (0-0) vs. Auburn (0-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Morehead State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Morehead State went 23-8 last year, while Auburn ended up 13-14.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State went 1-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Eagles gave up 75.2 points per game while scoring 56.7 per contest. Auburn went 6-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.3 points and allowing 70.8 per game in the process.

