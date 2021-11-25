Auburn, Loyola-Chicago meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Loyola of Chicago (4-1) vs. Auburn (3-1) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30…

Loyola of Chicago (4-1) vs. Auburn (3-1)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago and Auburn are set to square off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Auburn lost 115-109 in overtime to UConn in its most recent game, while Loyola of Chicago fell 63-61 against Michigan State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has benefited heavily from its seniors. Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak, Ryan Schwieger, Braden Norris and Tate Hall have combined to account for 63 percent of all Ramblers scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Williamson has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ramblers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Auburn has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

