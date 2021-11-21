CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Aubrey Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St. women past Southern 96-55

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 3:01 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aubrey Joens hit 5 3-pointers for the second-straight game and increased her career best to 21 points to lead No. 14 Iowa State to a 96-55 win over Southern on Sunday.

Big sister Ashley Joens added 16 points, Lexie Donarski 15 and Nyamer Diew 13 off the bench for the Cyclones (4-0). Emily Ryan had a career high 13 assists and nine points.

Donarski and Ashley Joens had three 3-pointers as Iowa State was 16-34 from distance and shot 48% overall. Aubrey Jones matched her career high with nine rebounds as the Cyclones won the boards 49-34.

Nakia Kincey paced the Jaguars (0-4) with 12 points. They went 4 of 17 behind the arc and shot 29% overall.

The Cyclones made eight free throws in less than five minutes, Aubrey Joens, Ryan and Diew had 3-pointers and the Cyclones opened a 19-6 lead. With the last five points of the first quarter and Donarski’s 3-pointer to start the second, it was 27-10. Donarski closed the half with a 3-pointer for a 45-22 lead.

