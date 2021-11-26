ASU, Loyola-Chicago meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Loyola of Chicago (4-2) vs. Arizona State (2-4) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday,…

Loyola of Chicago (4-2) vs. Arizona State (2-4)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago is taking on Arizona State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Arizona State lost 92-84 to Syracuse in its most recent game, while Loyola of Chicago came up short in a 62-53 game against Auburn in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kimani Lawrence, Marreon Jackson and Luther Muhammad have collectively accounted for 44 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this season. For Loyola of Chicago, Lucas Williamson, Braden Norris, Ryan Schwieger, Aher Uguak and Tate Hall have combined to account for 62 percent of all Loyola of Chicago scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Arizona State’s Jackson has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 26.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 28 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ramblers. Arizona State has an assist on 51 of 73 field goals (69.9 percent) across its previous three games while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Sun Devils have averaged 10.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

