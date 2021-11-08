ASU gets 2021-22 season underway against Portland

Portland (0-0) vs. Arizona State (0-0) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State gets…

Portland (0-0) vs. Arizona State (0-0)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State gets the 2021-22 season going by hosting the Portland Pilots. Portland went 6-15 last year, while Arizona State ended up 11-14.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 3-3 records against non-conference opponents last season.

