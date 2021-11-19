CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Asberry scores 24 to lead Texas State past Dixie State 85-65

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 5:42 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 24 points as Texas State defeated Dixie State 85-65 on Friday at the Empire Classic.

Shelby Adams had 14 points for Texas State (2-2) as did Nate Martin. Isiah Small had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Gooden had 18 points for the Trailblazers (1-2). Hunter Schofield added 16 points.

