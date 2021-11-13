CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over S.C. State 93-81

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 11:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated South Carolina State 93-81 on Saturday night.

Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points for Lipscomb (2-1). Greg Jones added 16 points. KJ Johnson had nine assists.

Cameron Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-4). Edward Oliver-Hampton and Rakeim Gary added 12 points apiece.

Antonio TJ Madlock, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

