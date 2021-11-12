CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Army squares off against Hartford

Army squares off against Hartford

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hartford (0-2) vs. Army (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Hartford in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .MIGHTY MOSES: Moses Flowers has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 3-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Hawks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 63 per matchup. Army went 3-2 in non-conference play, averaging 71.2 points and giving up 68.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up