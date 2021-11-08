CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Army opens campaign against New Paltz

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

New Paltz vs. Army (0-0)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights will be taking on the Hawks of Division III New Paltz. Army went 12-10 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Army went 3-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Black Knights put up 71.2 points per contest across those five contests.

