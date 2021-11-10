CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Army cruises past SUNY New Paltz 83-52 in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:05 AM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Charlie Peterson registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Army easily defeated SUNY New Paltz 83-52 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Josh Caldwell had 14 points and six rebounds for Army.

Tyreik Frazier had 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Hawks. RJ Meyers-Turner added 11 points.

