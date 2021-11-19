CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Armstrong has triple-double; Cal Baptist beats San Jose St.

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 12:52 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong had a triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to carry Cal Baptist to a 67-66 win over San Jose State on Thursday night.

Armstrong made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 7.8 seconds to play. San Jose State had the final possession but Alvaro Cardenas Torre missed a layup to end it.

Reed Nottage scored a career-high 28 points for Cal Baptist (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tre Armstrong added 10 points. Daniel Akin had eight rebounds.

Ibrahima Diallo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (1-2). Trey Smith added 14 points. Cardenas Torre had 12 points and seven assists.

