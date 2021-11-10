Arkansas State pummels Harding 81-55 in season opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills had 21 points as Arkansas State routed Harding 81-55 in a season opener on…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills had 21 points as Arkansas State routed Harding 81-55 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier had 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Arkansas State. Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Keyon Wesley had seven rebounds.

Stetson Smithson had 14 points for the Bison.

