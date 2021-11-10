CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas State pummels Harding…

Arkansas State pummels Harding 81-55 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills had 21 points as Arkansas State routed Harding 81-55 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier had 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Arkansas State. Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Keyon Wesley had seven rebounds.

Stetson Smithson had 14 points for the Bison.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up