Arkansas St. plays Southeast Mo.

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Arkansas State (2-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (1-1)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri plays host to Arkansas State in an early season matchup. Arkansas State blew out Central Baptist by 27 on Monday, while Southeast Missouri fell to Youngstown State on Saturday, 97-79.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Eric Reed Jr. has put up 19 points to lead the way for the Redhawks. Complementing Reed is Nygal Russell, who is putting up 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves are led by Norchad Omier, who is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks.EXCELLENT ERIC: Reed has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Redhawks have averaged 34.5 free throws per game.

