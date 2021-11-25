Arkansas St. faces Morehead St.

Morehead State (2-3) vs. Arkansas State (3-1) First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Morehead State (2-3) vs. Arkansas State (3-1)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Morehead State in an early season matchup. Morehead State fell 66-46 at Mississippi State on Sunday. Arkansas State is coming off a 72-60 win over Southeast Missouri on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier has averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. For the Eagles, Johni Broome has averaged 12.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while Skyelar Potter has put up 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ta’lon Cooper has had his hand in 43 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Morehead State has lost its last three road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 76 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Wolves. Arkansas State has an assist on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) across its previous three games while Morehead State has assists on 56 of 80 field goals (70 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 68.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams.

