Arkansas gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Mercer

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Mercer (0-0) vs. Arkansas (0-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Mercer Bears. Mercer went 18-11 last year, while Arkansas ended up 25-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Mercer went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while Arkansas went 11-2 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

