CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Archibald, Lofton lead Louisiana…

Archibald, Lofton lead Louisiana Tech past Northwestern St

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 17 points apiece and Louisiana Tech cruised to an 83-64 victory over Northwestern State in nonconference play on Friday night.

Keaston Willis added 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-1), while David Green scored 10.

Larry Owens had 19 points to top the Demons (1-4). LaTerrance Reed and Kendal Coleman both scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up