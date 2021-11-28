App State plays Hartford

Hartford (0-5) vs. App State (3-4) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hartford and…

Hartford (0-5) vs. App State (3-4)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford and App State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. App State lost 65-63 in Estero to Vermont on Wednesday, while Hartford fell 75-60 at Merrimack on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to account for 63 percent of App State’s scoring this season. For Hartford, Hunter Marks, Austin Williams, David Shriver and D.J. Mitchell have combined to account for 56 percent of all Hartford scoring.MIGHTY MARKS: Marks has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. App State has an assist on 20 of 64 field goals (31.3 percent) across its past three games while Hartford has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: App State has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

