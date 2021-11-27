HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Ansong leads Green Bay over Wisconsin-Superior 77-48

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 9:42 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Emmanuel Ansong registered 14 points and seven rebounds as Green Bay routed Wisconsin-Superior 77-48 on Saturday night.

Cem Kirciman had 12 points for Green Bay (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Lucas Stieber added 10 points.

Donovan Ivory, the Phoenix’s leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Xavier Patterson had 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

