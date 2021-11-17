CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Anosike carries CS Fullerton…

Anosike carries CS Fullerton over George Washington 74-59

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 1:36 AM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had a career-high 28 points plus 11 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton beat George Washington 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Anosike made 12 of 16 shots.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 11 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-2). Damari Milstead added 10 points. Vincent Lee had 10 rebounds.

James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (1-3). Noel Brown added 10 points. Ricky Lindo Jr. had eight rebounds.

