Anderson leads Pacific past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-50

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 12:54 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night.

Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points for Pacific (4-3). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points. Jordan Bell had eight rebounds.

Shawn Williams had 14 points for the winless Golden Lions (0-7). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.

