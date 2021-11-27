Anderson leads Pacific past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-50

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over…

Listen now to WTOP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night.

Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points for Pacific (4-3). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points. Jordan Bell had eight rebounds.

Shawn Williams had 14 points for the winless Golden Lions (0-7). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.