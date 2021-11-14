CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Amos scores 26 to lift Binghamton over Sacred Heart 72-60

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 4:10 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 26 points as Binghamton defeated Sacred Heart 72-60 on Sunday.

Amos made 10 of 13 shots.

John McGriff had 15 points and six rebounds for Binghamton (1-1). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (1-2). Alex Watson added 10 points. Mike Sixsmith had 10 points.

