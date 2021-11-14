Amos scores 26 to lift Binghamton over Sacred Heart 72-60

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 26 points as Binghamton defeated Sacred Heart 72-60 on Sunday. Amos made 10…

Listen now to WTOP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 26 points as Binghamton defeated Sacred Heart 72-60 on Sunday.

Amos made 10 of 13 shots.

John McGriff had 15 points and six rebounds for Binghamton (1-1). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (1-2). Alex Watson added 10 points. Mike Sixsmith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.