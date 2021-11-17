CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
American squares up against Longwood

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

American (2-1) vs. Longwood (2-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces American in an early season matchup. American fell short in a 79-57 game at Georgetown on Tuesday. Longwood is coming off a 93-47 home win against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: American’s Stacy Beckton Jr., Josh Alexander and Connor Nelson have combined to account for 49 percent of all Eagles points this season.SOLID STACY: Beckton has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood is ranked first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.1 percent. The Lancers have averaged 16.7 offensive boards per game.

