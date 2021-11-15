American faces Georgetown

Georgetown plays American in an early season matchup. American won 74-62 at William & Mary on Friday. Georgetown lost 69-60 loss at home to Dartmouth on Saturday.

American (2-0) vs. Georgetown (0-1)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

SENIOR STUDS: American’s Stacy Beckton Jr., Connor Nelson and Josh Alexander have combined to account for 54 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.SOLID STACY: Beckton has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.3 points and giving up 73 per game in the process.

