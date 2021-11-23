THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Amadi lifts James Madison past Wright State 78-76

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 3:41 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Justin Amadi had 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Wright State 78-76 on Tuesday.

Charles Falden capped the scoring with a go-ahead 3-pointer for James Madison with 1:23 left.

Vado Morse had 14 points for James Madison (5-1). Takal Molson added 11 points and Terrence Edwards had 10 points.

Tanner Holden had 25 points for the Raiders (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Grant Basile added 19 points and Tim Finke had 13 points.

