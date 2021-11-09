CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
A&M gets 2021-22 season underway against N. Fla.

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

North Florida (0-0) vs. Texas A&M (0-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M opens its season by hosting the North Florida Ospreys. North Florida went 8-15 last year, while Texas A&M ended up 8-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.7 points per game last season. The Aggies offense put up 71.1 points per matchup en route to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. North Florida went 1-7 against non-conference programs last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

