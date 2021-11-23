THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Almonacy leads Appalachian State over Akron 57-45

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 5:38 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Michael Almonacy registered 18 points and six rebounds as Appalachian State beat Akron 57-45 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for Appalachian State (3-3). Adrian Delph added 11 points and six rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Zips (2-3).

