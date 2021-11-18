CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Allick, Kopp carry Kansas City past Kansas Christian 99-36

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:07 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick and Anderson Kopp scored 17 points apiece as Kansas City rolled past Kansas Christian 99-36 in a home opener on Wednesday night.

Caden Boser added 13 points for the Roos, while Timothy Barnes and Jack Chapman each had 11 and Marvin Nesbitt 10. Chapman and Nesbitt had eight rebounds each, while Boser posted seven rebounds.

Javarius Washington had 10 points for the Falcons.

