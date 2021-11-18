CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Allen scores 22 to lead New Mexico State over Davidson 75-64

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 4:51 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 22 points as New Mexico State got past Davidson 75-64 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Jabari Rice had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for New Mexico State (3-0). Donnie Tillman added 14 points and Johnny McCants had 11.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer each had 14 points.

