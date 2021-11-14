CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Allen scores 16 to lead New Mexico State past UTEP 77-71

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 12:37 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen posted 16 points as New Mexico State got past UTEP 77-71 on Saturday night.

Jabari Rice had 15 points for New Mexico State (2-0). Yuat Alok added 13 points. Donnie Tillman had 12 points.

Souley Boum had 21 points for the Miners (1-1). Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points. Keonte Kennedy had 11 points.

