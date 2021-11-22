THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Allen lifts Delaware over…

Allen lifts Delaware over Appalachian St. 75-68

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Allen had 22 points as Delaware defeated Appalachian State 75-68 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Allen hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Dylan Painter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Delaware (3-1). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 15 points. Andrew Carr had 12 points.

Adrian Delph scored a career-high 39 points for the Mountaineers (2-3). Justin Forrest added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up