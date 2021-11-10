CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Allen carries Georgia St.…

Allen carries Georgia St. past NAIA’s Brewton-Parker 97-37

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen had 20 points as Georgia State romped past NAIA member Brewton-Parker College 97-37 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Justin Roberts had 19 points and six steals for Georgia State. Nelson Phillips added 15 points and five steals. Kane Williams had 11 points and seven assists.

Floyd Davis had seven points and six rebounds for the Barons. Antrell Williams also scored seven.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up