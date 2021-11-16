CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Albany squares off against Harvard

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Harvard (1-1) vs. Albany (0-2)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Albany look to bounce back from losses. Harvard came up short in a 90-87 overtime game at Iona in its last outing. Albany lost 67-64 to La Salle in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Albany’s De’Vondre Perry, Matt Cerruti and Jamel Horton have combined to account for 53 percent of all Great Danes scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LEDLUM: Chris Ledlum has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Crimson have averaged 34 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

