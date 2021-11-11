CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Alabama A&M takes on JSU

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

Alabama A&M (1-0) vs. Jacksonville State (0-1)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Alabama A&M took care of Tennessee State by nine at home in its last outing. Jacksonville State lost 60-57 on the road against Wichita State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M went 2-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those two games, the Bulldogs gave up 83 points per game while scoring 85.5 per outing. Jacksonville State went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

