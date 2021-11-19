Alabama A&M faces UAB

Alabama A&M (1-2) vs. UAB (3-1) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and UAB…

Alabama A&M (1-2) vs. UAB (3-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and UAB look to bounce back from losses. Alabama A&M fell 89-66 at Cincinnati on Tuesday. UAB lost 66-63 to South Carolina on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UAB’s Quan Jackson has averaged 15 points and 3.3 steals while Jordan Walker has put up 14.3 points. For the Bulldogs, Jalen Johnson has averaged 19.3 points and eight rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 12.7 points, five rebounds and three steals.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: UAB has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 95 points while giving up 69.7.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UAB has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.6 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.