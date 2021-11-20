CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie lifts Youngstown St.…

Akuchie lifts Youngstown St. past St. Thomas (MN) 79-75

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 20 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated St. Thomas (MN) 79-75 on Friday.

Myles Hunter had 14 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (2-1). Tevin Olison added 12 points and four blocks.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (1-3). Anders Nelson added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up